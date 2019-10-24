Police are searching for a suspicious man who reportedly approached a child in the area of Clareybrook Park in Bristow Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, after it was reported that a suspicious man approached a child in the park, located at 12751 Rob Roy Way, in Bristow.
The investigation revealed the man appeared to be in the park by himself. After several minutes of watching the children play, the man approached a child, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County police department.
During the encounter, the man asked the child if he wanted to go with him to see his dog, Carr said in a news release.
The two then began walking away from the park before the child’s caretaker intervened. There were no injuries reported, Carr said.
The same man is believed to have been seen at least one other time in the area. No threats were made to the child or others at the park, Carr said.
Police are looking for white, heavy-set man, about 55 years of age, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with grey hair in connection with the incident.
