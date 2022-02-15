Police: Suspect sought in an armed carjacking in Dale City

Prince William police are investigating an armed carjacking reported in Dale City on Monday, Feb. 14, according to Prince William County police.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police that he was making a food delivery to the 14300 block of Westway Lane in the Dale City area of Woodbridge when he noticed a black SUV with tinted windows parked behind his vehicle.
As got the victim got into his car, an unknown man got out of the SUV, brandished a firearm and forced the victim from his car, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The suspect allegedly got into the victim’s car and fled, followed by the driver of the SUV. The victim ran to a nearby business, where the police were contacted, Carr said in a news release.
Later that night, property from the stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3600 block of Forestdale Avenue. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-fitted cap, a blue surgical mask and close-fitted clothes, the release said.
The stolen vehicle is a red 2019 Buick Encore, with Virginia license plate: ADAUM, the release said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
