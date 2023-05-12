Police are looking for a suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Police responded at about 2:17 a.m. on Friday, May 12, to the convenience store, located at 10470 Sudley Manor Drive just northeast of Sudley Road, after a caller reported that a masked man had entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money from the cash registers, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man fled from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported, Carr said in a news release.
Police used a helicopter and K-9 unit from Fairfax County to search for the suspect, who has not been found. He is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask and all black clothing, the release said.
