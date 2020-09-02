A man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Manassas Tuesday from a woman waiting for help for a flat tire was arrested Wednesday in connection with a second stolen vehicle, according to Prince William County police.
The victim of the carjacking, a 44-year-old woman, told police she got a flat tire and was waiting for help in the area of Bull Run Road and Yorkshire Lane at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, when she was approached by a man who physically assaulted her before taking her car, Prince William County police said in a Tuesday news release.
As the suspect fled the area in the vehicle, the victim was dragged a short distance and reported minor injuries. The vehicle was then located a short time later in the area of Mathis Avenue in the City of Manassas City, the release said.
With assistance from Manassas and Manassas Park police, officers searched the area for the man but did not locate him. A vehicle camera in the area caught an image of him, however.
On Wednesday, a man matching the suspect’s description was arrested in connection with another vehicle stolen in Manassas. The man drove into Fairfax County, where he was arrested by Fairfax police, police said.
Robert Michael Redfern, 41, was arrested in connection with both incidents. Redfern’s charges and place of residence were not immediately available Wednesday night.
