A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a potential threat of violence at a Dale City middle school last week, according to police.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, a school resource officer at Beville Middle, located at 4901 Dale Boulevard, received information about a possible threat of violence at the school. The investigation revealed a student used a social media app to make “a statement of potential violence to the school and sent it to other students,” according to a Prince William County Police Department news release.
The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the student was charged with threats to bomb, the release said.
The student’s name was not released because he is a juvenile. The case will be handled through juvenile court services.
