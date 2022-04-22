Prince William County police are still searching for a suspect in a shooting outside a fundraising carnival near Gar-Field High School last weekend that left a 14-year-old Woodbridge girl injured. The victim has not been identified because of her age but is expected to recover from her injuries, according to police.
The shooting took place amid an argument between two groups and happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, April 15, just outside Gar-Field High School’s driver’s ed parking lot, where the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club was holding its annual spring break carnival – its first since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The teen victim was flown to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
“Multiple gunshots” were fired during the incident, and the two groups involved dispersed on foot. Police have not determined if the girl was part of either group, Perok said.
Police initially said they were looking for a black male, possibly in his teens, in connection with the shooting. According to witnesses, the suspect was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident – and especially those with videos or photos of the groups – to call police immediately. Police have yet to identify a suspect and are still investigating, Perok said.
R. Brian Bell, a leader of the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club, said the carnival finished out its last two days – Saturday and Sunday – as planned and without incident, albeit with heavier security on Saturday night. The club arranged for 10 police officers to patrol the carnival on Saturday night, three more than the seven on hand April 15, when the shooting occurred.
The annual carnival, always scheduled during the week of spring break, has been the nonprofit’s main fundraiser for about the past 20 years, Bell said.
Despite the shooting, the carnival raised about $25,000 for the club’s many community service projects, which in the past few years have included building new playgrounds for ACTS women’s shelter as well as the Town of Dumfries. The club also supports the Boys & Girls Clubs and provides Thanksgiving dinners at the Woodbridge Senior Center and Prince William County’s adult daycare program. The Woodbridge Kiwanis Club also sponsors four “Key Clubs” at Forest Park, Potomac, Woodbridge and Gar-Field High Schools. About 10% of the club’s proceeds from the carnival goes directly to Gar-Field High School to support its sports and activities, Bell said.
Gushots spark chaos
Bell said he was working the main ticket booth at the carnival Friday night when the shooting occurred. What began as a peaceful but busy night – the crowd was one of the largest in recent memory, he said – ended with a chaotic rush for the gates when patrons heard the pops of gunfire.
“Initially, I saw a lot of people rushing [toward the entrance gates] from the merry-go-round … and I didn’t know why,” Bell said. “Once that started, there were others panicking. … We were lucky the mass exodus didn’t create another problem.”
Bell said he and other members of the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club were relieved to hear that the teen girl was not critically injured and that no one else was hurt.
“It could have been worse, but it was very, very unpleasant,” Bell said of the shooting. “It was one of those things that had an opportunity to ruin a good thing and affect the reputation of our organization.”
The police officers hired to provide security on Friday rushed toward the sound of gunfire when the shooting happened, and even more officers responded to provide extra help and back up moments later, Bell said.
“They were here in force,” Bell said of local police. “But it was just one of those things that happened.”
Shootings on the rise
Shootings are always a cause of concern for Prince William County police. Non-fatal shootings are categorized as “aggravated assaults” for recordkeeping purposes and have been on the rise over the last two years, according to the police department’s 2020 and 2021 annual reports.
Aggravated assaults rose 50% between 2019 to 2020, from 476 to 716. They remained high in 2021 at 734. Not all aggravated assaults involve gunfire. In 2021, a weapon was used in 62% of such incidents, according to the annual report.
After a rash of non-fatal shootings last fall, Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said an ongoing dispute between two longtime local gangs was partly to blame. There’s no sign yet of a gang affiliation in the carnival shooting, however, and because a suspect has not yet been identified, both the shooter’s age and how he or she obtained the weapon remain unknown.
Police note that gun thefts are on the rise in the county with 204 reported in 2021 – an increase of 22.9%. About half of the stolen guns were taken from vehicles.
“Most of the violence we see is likely not from law-biding gun owners, but rather from individuals who obtain firearms from illegal means such as these thefts,” Perok said. “Many of the suspects that typically commit vehicle larcenies are younger, so that [access], coupled with the access to firearms from residents leaving weapons unsecured, exists.”
