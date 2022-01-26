Police still searching for suspect in a weekend shooting in Yorkshire that left 2 injured

Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting over the weekend in the Yorkshire area of Manassas that left two people injured, including a bystander who was struck by a bullet while standing outside the establishment.
Two men, a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old, were treated for gunshot wounds at an area hospital following the incident, which began outside the La Isla restaurant, located at 8699 Parkland St. in Manassas.
Officers responded at about 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 to investigate but initially did not find the people involved. The victims were later located at area hospitals, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The initial victim, the 22-year-old man, told police he was in the parking lot outside the restaurant when he observed an unknown individual inside his vehicle and confronted the man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking both the 22-year-old man as well as a 32-year-old man standing outside the business, Carr said in a news release.
The shooter then entered the restaurant where he proceeded to strike the 22-year-old man multiple times with the firearm before fleeing in a grey Nissan Pathfinder, the release said.
Both victims left the area prior to police arriving. The 22-year-old man called for help from a nearby residence, while the second victim went to an area hospital where police were contacted. Both were flown to an area hospital, where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, the release said.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area, but the suspect was not found. Police are searching for a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with medium-length straight black hair in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a red polo-style shirt and dark-colored blue jeans, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
