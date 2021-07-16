You have permission to edit this article.
Police still investigating shootings in Dale City, Dumfries, Woodbridge

  • Updated
Police officers investigate a shooting on Yosomico Drive

Prince William County police officers investigate the shooting outside the Riverwood apartments in the 2700 block of Yosomico Lane in Woodbridge. A 19-year-old was shot while walking across the parking lot.

 John Calhoun

A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the lower body late Thursday afternoon while walking in the parking lot of a Woodbridge apartment complex. 

The shooting occurred in the same complex where a 9-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire while inside her apartment last month, and it’s the third shooting with injuries to be reported in the Woodbridge area this week.

The latest incident, reported to police at 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, occurred outside the Riverwood apartments in the 2700 block of Yosomico Lane in Woodbridge.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot at about 4 p.m. while he was walking across the parking lot with a female acquaintance. An unknown male in a vehicle approached the two, yelled toward the victim and the female and then fired his gun toward them, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

The 19-year-old man was struck in the lower body and driven by a family member to an area hospital, where police were contacted. Officers responded to the scene and located shell casings in the parking lot as well as signs that a nearby apartment had been struck by bullets. No other injuries nor property damage were reported, Perok said in a news release.

No arrests yet in fatal shooting of 17-year-old 

Thursday’s shooting followed two on Monday, July 12, that included the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male outside a Dale City townhome.

As of Friday, July 17, police had yet to announce an arrest in the shooting, which occurred in the 4700 block of Still Place, a  community near Minnieville Road and Savannah Drive.

Officers responded to the area at about 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12 and found the teen outside and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred outside, and the teenage victim did not live in the area where he was shot, Perok said Friday.

The teen died of his injuries a short time after the shooting. Police had no description of a suspect or suspects to share as of Friday afternoon, Perok said.

18-year-old, 13-year-old shot Monday in Dumfries

Later Monday night, two teen males – an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old – were struck by gunfire in the Southbridge area of Dumfries.

The 13-year-old declined medical treatment, while the 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers responded to the 17300 block of Sligo Loop in the Southbridge area of Dumfries at 11:36 p.m. on Monday, July 12. The investigation revealed that the victims and other individuals were in the area when gunshots were heard. A police K9 searched the area but did not locate any suspects, police said.

