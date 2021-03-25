Police: Stafford man, 25, killed in shooting outside Woodbridge nightclub

A 25-year-old Stafford man has died after being struck by multiple bullets during a shooting outside a Woodbridge night club early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police have no suspects and are looking for witnesses to the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, according to Officer Renee Carr spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, March 25, to the Babylon Café, 3081 Golansky Boulevard, to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived, but the man died as a result of his injuries at a nearby hospital, the release said.
The investigation revealed that a group of people were gathered in the parking lot outside the nightclub when several gunshots were fired. The man was struck by multiple rounds as the group dispersed, the release said.
Detectives with Prince William County Police Department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with anyone who was present during the shooting who can provide more details as to what occurred, the release said.
The victim has been identified as Kalin Javon Robinson, 25, of Stafford.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
The nightclub parking lot has been the scene of at least two violent incidents in the past year.
On July 24, 2020, a stabbing outside the Babylon Cafe claimed the life of Charlie Davis III, 28, of Dumfries. Police have since arrested and charged a Woodbridge man in connection with that incident.
Last Christmas Eve, police were called to the club to investigate shots fired from a truck in the parking lot. At the time, a restaurant employee told police he observed a person fire a round into the air before driving away in a large white truck.
The investigation revealed a suspect brandished a firearm and fired a shot after a verbal altercation escalated amid a group in the parking lot, according to a police press release.
There were no injuries in that incident, but the suspect's truck hit an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot as he drove away, police said.
