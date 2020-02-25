Gunshots were fired into a home in the 14000 block of Kramer Place in Woodbridge sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the home at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, to investigate a destruction of property call, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The homeowner reported that the home was struck by a bullet sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. The round entered through a bedroom window and struck furniture before becoming lodged in a wall of the bedroom, Carr said in a news release.
The home was not occupied during the time of the shooting. The damage was discovered after pieces of glass from the window were found in the bed. No additional property damage was reported, Carr said.
(1) comment
That Woodbridge, loaded with crime and gangs. The politicians need to clean this mess up.
