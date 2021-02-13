Despite a statewide ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, police responded early Saturday to a house party in Nokesville involving “hundreds," where gunshots were confirmed, but no victims were located and no arrests made, according to police.
Officers responded to the gathering in the 9300 block of Dawson Creek Drive, a home in the rural crescent area of Prince William County off Orlando Road, at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, after someone reported shots fired, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
“There was a large party at the home” and “some indications [were that] the crowd total was in the hundreds,” Perok wrote.
Officers found evidence that a shooting did occur, and a police helicopter and bloodhound unit were called to the home to look for victims or suspects, but none were located, Perok wrote.
It’s not clear whether the partygoers were teens or adults, Perok wrote.
“The crowd dispersed when the shots were fired, it appears,” he wrote.
There were no injuries reported, Perok wrote.
Perok declined to specify the address of the home. There is a home in the 9300 block that is rented out on the Airbnb website. The owner of the home could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 72 mandates a “modified stay-at-home order” that calls for a curfew between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. for all but a limited number of reasons and prohibits both indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. The executive order is in place until Feb. 28, 2021.
