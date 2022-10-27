An adult man was seriously wounded in a shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store late Thursday night. The incident was the second shooting reported in Eastern Prince William County in the span of about four hours.
An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital. The shooting occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 13000 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, according to police.
Earlier Thursday night, a shooting in Dale City left a juvenile male injured.
Prince William County police have so far released only limited information about both incidents and have yet to announce whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.
Both were reported by police via Twitter. The first shooting was reported at about 7:20 p.m. and the second at 11:03 p.m.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
