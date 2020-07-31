A shooting Thursday night in a Manassas apartment community left one man dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made, and officers are searching for witnesses, according to City of Manassas police.
Officers responded to the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court at 10:12 p.m. to find two adult male victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police press release.
Officers utilized department-issued trauma kits to render first aid to both victims until rescue personnel arrived at the scene. Both victims were transported to area hospitals where one man later died as a result of his injuries, the release said.
The other victim was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, the release said.
No arrests have been made at this time. It is believed this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, the release said.
Officers and detectives are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or was present when it occurred.
Anyone with information should call the City of Manassas police at 703-257-8092.
More information will be released as it comes available, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.