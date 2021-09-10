You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Shooting in Dale City home leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Darbydale Shooting (5).jpg Darin Moore shooting

Prince William County police officers respond to an early morning shooting at a Dale City home that left one man dead and a woman critically injured.

 Josh Strickland

An early morning shooting at a home in Dale City has left one man dead and a woman critically injured. An 8-year-old boy who was also in the residence at the time of the incident was found uninjured, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Dale City at 2:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and safely removed the child from the house. Upon checking the residence, officers located two adults, a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were both shot within the residence, according to Officer Renee Carr, a police spokeswoman.

The man, identified as Darin Carlyle Moore, was pronounced dead at the home. Officers provided first aid to the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the residence and transported her to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.

“At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence. There is no threat to the community,” the release said.

The 8-year-old boy was released to the custody of a family member,” the release said.

Officers recovered a firearm from the residence. The type of firearm and who owned it have not yet been released. The investigation continues, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters