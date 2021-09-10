Police: Shooting in Dale City home leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

An early morning shooting at a home in Dale City has left one man dead and a woman critically injured. An 8-year-old boy who was also in the residence at the time of the incident was found uninjured, according to police.
Officers responded to a home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Dale City at 2:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 and safely removed the child from the house. Upon checking the residence, officers located two adults, a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were both shot within the residence, according to Officer Renee Carr, a police spokeswoman.
The man, identified as Darin Carlyle Moore, was pronounced dead at the home. Officers provided first aid to the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the residence and transported her to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
“At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence. There is no threat to the community,” the release said.
The 8-year-old boy was released to the custody of a family member,” the release said.
Officers recovered a firearm from the residence. The type of firearm and who owned it have not yet been released. The investigation continues, the release said.
