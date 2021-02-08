A 20-year-old Dumfries man was shot and killed Sunday in an incident police are investigating as a homicide. Police have not yet made an arrest.
Police officers responded at 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, to 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop in Dumfries to investigate an initial 911 hang-up call. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man inside a vehicle, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police.
The man was determined to have sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
At this time, detectives from the homicide unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred, Perok said.
The deceased was identified as Dominick Anthony Nicholas Moye, 20, of Dumfries.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
