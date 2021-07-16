You have permission to edit this article.
Police shoot, kill dog in Dale City after it attacked two people and charged at responding officers

  • Updated
new generic police lights 2

Prince William County police shot and killed a dog early Thursday morning after arriving at a Dale City home to find a woman and an 11-year-old boy suffering from “severe” dog bite wounds. Responding officers fired their weapons atmthe dog after it charged at them when they entered the home, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Central Park Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, after receiving a call about a family dog, described as a “bully breed,” that was actively attacking people inside the home, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

When officers arrived, rescue personnel were outside the home, treating an 11-year-old boy for a bite wound to his leg. The paramedics told police of a possible second victim still inside the residence.

Officers announced themselves upon approaching the front door and entered to find a dog at the top of the stairs that began charging toward them. Two officers discharged their police-issued firearms, striking and killing the dog, Perok said in a news release.

During a check of the home, officers located the second victim, a 28-year-old woman, lying on the floor on the upper level with “multiple severe bite wounds to her arms and legs,” the release said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Prince William County animal control officers responded and took possession of the dog. The dog’s breed and age were not immediately available, Perok said.

