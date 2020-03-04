Two dogs and 63 chickens were seized last month from a Manassas-area home that police say was being used to raise, train and house roosters for cockfighting, which is illegal in the United States.
The animals were seized on Thursday, Feb. 6, when police executed a search warrant at 9006 Ellsworth Road, a home near the intersection of Wellington Road and Freedom Center Boulevard, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police department spokesman.
A 35-year-old Manassas man was arrested Tuesday, March 3, on 38 counts of felony animal fighting in connection with the incident, Perok said in a news release.
A tip from the community alerted law enforcement to possible activity related to animal fighting at the residence: a three-bedroom home on a 1-acre lot in the Manassas area of Prince William County, according to tax records.
After searching the property and investigating, police found many of the chickens being kept in a manner consistent with preparation for fighting, although most were not injured, Perok said Wednesday.
“None had to be euthanized. Overall they appeared to be healthy,” Perok said. “They were mostly removed because of the conditions they were in. A lot of unsanitary conditions.”
Police also found paraphernalia used in chicken fighting, including “gaffs” and “sparring muffs,” Perok said.
Gaffs are long, sharp “dagger-like attachments” placed on chickens’ feet. Sparring muffs are sometimes referred to fowl “boxing gloves.”
Both are used in cockfighting, which the ASPCA calls “a blood sport in which … roosters specifically bred for aggression are placed beak to beak in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death.”
The police investigation determined the chickens “were being bred, raised and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped,” Perok said.
No animal fighting is believed to have occurred on the Manassas property, Perok said.
The chickens and the two dogs, both Great Pyrenees or mixed breed, were removed due to inadequate care and were not involved in the alleged fighting activity, Perok said in a news release.
The animals seized during the investigation are currently being held by the county pending civil court proceedings, Perok said.
The animals are not being housed at the county animal shelter, however, Perok said.
Perok declined to say where the animals are being held in part because they are valuable and the police department wants to keep their location under wraps for the animals’ safety, Perok said.
On Sunday, March 1, investigators obtained multiple felony charges against the resident.
Arwin Garcia Pingol, 35, of 9006 Ellsworth Road in Manassas, was arrested on Tuesday, March 3, and charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting.
The number of counts matches the number of roosters seized from the property because only roosters are used for fighting.
“The other birds were seized because, although not involved in physical fighting, they are used to breed and produce offspring used in fighting and for keeping certain bloodlines intact,” Perok said.
Pingol has a court date on April 15.
