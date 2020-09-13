A Stafford man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a minivan in Dumfries. Now police are searching for anyone who might have witnessed the crash.
Police investigators arrived at the scene of the crash at 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2017 Honda 250L motorcycle was traveling north on Fraley Boulevard, approaching Graham Park Road, when his motorcycle collided with a 2005 Mazda MPV that was crossing the northbound lanes on Fraley Boulevard from Graham Park Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The motorcycle operator was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Mazda MVP was not injured, Perok said in a news release.
Alexande Zambrano Vallecillo, 31, of Stafford, died as a result of the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
