Prince William County police are seeking witnesses of a Monday night crash along Horner Road in Woodbridge that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Woodbridge man.
Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horner Road near Millwood Drive at about 9:51 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.
The investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Horner Road when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached a sharp curve in the roadway. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line, left the road, struck a ditch and rolled several times, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Rescue personnel responded, and the driver, identified as Denard Everett Bankston II, 24, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash, the release said.
Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police, the release said.
