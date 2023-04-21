Prince William County police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a hit-and-run in Manassas Thursday night that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Police and fire rescue officials responded to the area of Orchard Bridge Drive and Centreville Road at 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 and found a man, believed to be an adult, unconscious and lying in a grassy area near the roadway, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police officer.
The investigation revealed the man was likely struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Centreville Road. No vehicle possibly involved remained on scene when officers arrived, Carr said.
No additional information was obtained to confirm the man was struck by a vehicle, and no description of the striking vehicle is available. Police also do not have any information to identify the man, Carr said in a news release.
Investigators with the crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
