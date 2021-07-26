Police seek to identify a man found dead near Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are asking the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found behind a business along U.S. 1 in Woodbridge last week.
Officers were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, in response to a caller who reported that an unknown man was found unresponsive behind an area business. The body was found behind a business located across the street from Marumsco Plaza shopping center, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased. The man’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and autopsy. At this time, detectives do not believe the victim’s death was the result of a homicide, and no foul play is suspected, Carr said in a Monday, July 26, news release.
The man was known only as “David” to others in the area and possibly had the last name of “Gonsales” or “Gonzalez,” Carr said.
“David” was known to frequent the area of U.S. 1 and Prince William Parkway to retain work. He occasionally rented rooms at the nearby Bay View Apartments. He may have immigrated to the U.S. from Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, and possibly has family in Gwinnett County, Georgia, the release said.
“David” is described as a Hispanic man, between 30-40 years old who was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 150 pounds. He had no tattoos or identifying marks and was wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers when he was found.
Prince William County detectives are releasing the information in hopes of identifying the man and notifying his next-of-kin, the release said.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues, Carr said.
