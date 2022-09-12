Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered Manassas man, Justin Allen Tothill, 33.
Tothill has autism and is high-functioning. He was last seen at the Manassas Baptist Church on Sudley Road on Sunday, Sept. 11 at about 3 p.m., according to Officer Wade Dickenson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Tothill is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Tothill is described as a white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a faded blue jean jacket, dark blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Tothill's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.