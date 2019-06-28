Prince William County police are seeking the public’s help in gathering information about a June 22 double homicide in Woodbridge.
Officers will be in the area today, June 28, handing out flyers to the public, seeking the identity of the suspect or suspects in double homicide that occurred on June 22, in the wooded area behind the 7-Market on Featherstone Road in Woodbridge, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
The victims were identified as Milton Beltran Lopez and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, both of the Woodbridge area, police said. Both men were last known to be alive on the night of June 21, the police news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department. Information and tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 703-792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicides.
