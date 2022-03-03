Prince William County police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered Manassas teen who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night.
Michelle Sotelo, 17, is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as missing and endangered. She was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, leaving her residence on Abingdon Court in the Manassas area of Prince William County, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Michelle is described as white female, 17, who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown jacket with an eagle on it, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers, Beard said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.