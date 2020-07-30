A 32-year-old Catlett man died Thursday morning after his motorcycle ran off Va. 28 and struck a guardrail in Nokesville. Police are searching for anyone who might have witnessed the crash -- or the cyclist -- before the crash occurred.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a blue 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was traveling northbound on Va. 28, also known as Nokesville Road, just past Fauquier Drive, just before 8 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the he lost control and crashed into the guardrail, according to a Prince William County police press release.
Two off-duty officers and other motorists performed CPR on the man until rescue personnel arrived. The operator, identified as Daniel Cody Starr, 32, of Catlett, was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the operator’s driving behavior prior to the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
