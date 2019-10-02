Prince William County police have released photographs of two people believed to be connected to a midday armed robbery at Woodbridge cell phone store.
Officers responded to the Sprint Store, located at 14089 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, to investigate a robbery.
A store told police two men entered the store, brandished handguns and demanded money and cell phones. No injuries were reported but cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspects fled the area on foot in the direction of Bayside Avenue. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
Police released pictures of two suspects. Officers are looking for a black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with a light-brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and black shoes, Carr said in a news release.
The second suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall with a dark-brown complexion with long black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, carrying a white and blue backpack, with grey pants and black shoes, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Departmenttip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
