Police are looking for suspects in a recent shooting and stabbing – two separate incidents that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend in Woodbridge.
The first incident, reported to police at 5:04 p.m. on Friday, May 27, involved a 38-year-old man who flagged down a car near the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road, beside the mall, after he was stabbed by an unknown man.
The motorist brought the man to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police officers checked a nearby homeless camp where they located evidence indicating a stabbing had taken place, Carr said in a news release.
No additional injuries were reported. Police are looking for a white male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown/blond hair in connection with the stabbing, Carr said.
Two days later, on Sunday, May 29, police responded to the 13400 block of Hillendale Drive in Dale City to investigate after a 43-year-old man was brought to a nearby fire station for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man told police he was walking in the wooded area along Hillendale Drive when he heard a loud noise and then realized he had been shot in the leg. The man contacted an acquaintance who transported him to a nearby fire station where police were contacted, Carr said in a news release.
The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area and did not locate any evidence of a shooting.
“The man was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the shooting or individuals involved,” Carr said.
Police do not have a description of the suspect to share.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
