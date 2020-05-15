Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who sexually assaulted a 55-year-old woman Thursday evening in a tent located in a wooded area off Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the area at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. The woman told police she was lying in the tent when the suspect entered and took her phone and threw it when she attempted to call police, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
During the encounter, the man held the woman down and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot. Officers and police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located, Perok said.
The victim reported minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
Police are looking for a Hispanic or light-skinned man, between the ages of 18 and 22, who was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 140 pounds. He has a medium build, wavy light-brown hair and a silver earring in his left ear.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes with red markings.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
