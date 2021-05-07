Police searching for suspect in armed sexual assault in Woodbridge Thursday night

Prince William County police are searching for a man who forced a woman into a wooded area and raped her Thursday night in the Woodbridge area.
Officers responded to the area of Golansky Boulevard and Noble Pond Way at 10:09 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, after a 25-year-old woman reported she had just been raped by a man who implied he had a knife, police said in a Friday news release.
The woman told police she was sitting in a grassy area when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man implied he was armed and demanded she go into the woods, where he proceeded to sexually assault her.
The woman immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue services were contacted.
Golansky Boulevard runs between Prince William Parkway and Smoketown Road. It is near the BJ's Warehouse and U.S. Post Office. Noble Pond Way runs between Prince William Parkway and Golansky Boulevard, near the new Sheetz gas station.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s special victims unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault.
Police are looking for a white man in his late 30s or early 40s who is approximately 6 feet tall with long blond hair and a gravelly voice. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored face and neck covering, dark colored jeans and construction style boots.
Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
