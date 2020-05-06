Prince William County police are looking for a silver-colored sedan that fled the scene of an early morning crash in Manassas that killed a pedestrian. It is the second pedestrian fatality in the county in less than a week.
Officers responded to the area of Balls Ford and Sudley roads in the Manassas area of Prince William County at 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 6, where they found a 62-year-old man who had been struck while walking in the roadway, according to a police news release.
The man, Alberto Marino, of Bristow, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the release said.
After the crash, the striking vehicle fled westbound on Balls Ford Road. The vehicle is described as a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with damage to the passenger-side mirror and additional damage on the passenger side, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
A Woodbridge woman died last weekend after she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog on a sidewalk along Cardinal Drive, according to police.
Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, of Woodbridge, died after she was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Cardinal Drive when it jumped the curb and crossed a sidewalk in the area of Swan Avenue.
The incident occurred at about 2:24 p.m. Friday, May 1. Talbot lived in the area and out walking her dog along the sidewalk when she was hit.
The driver did not leave the scene of that crash, which is still under investigation.
