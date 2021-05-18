Police searching for missing Woodbridge teen

The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered Woodbridge teen last seen on Friday, May 14, at 1:53 p.m.
Police are looking for Marvin Alexander De Leon Itzep, 15, of Woodbridge. Marvin primarily speaks Spanish and was recently seen walking or riding a bicycle in the Belmont Bay community, according to a Prince William County police news release.
Marvin is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Marvin Alexander De Leon Itzep is described as a Hispanic male, 15, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left wrist. He was last seen wearing a hooded green windbreaker jacket and carrying a backpack, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.