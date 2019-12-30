The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two teens who left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in Bristow Saturday.
Police said Ahmeri Renee Robinson, aka “Rocky,” and Njemila Johnson, aka “Mimi,” both 17, left the Youth For Tomorrow facility in the Bristow area of Prince William County about 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
“Indications at the time of the initial report suggest Ameri and Njemila may be together and attempting to return to California,” police said in a news release.
“Both are believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies them as endangered,” the police news release said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
Ahmeri Renee Robinson is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has the following tattoos: a dog paw on the left side of her face, a Rolex crown on her neck, “messiah” written on her left arm, a butterfly on her left hand and an unknown tattoo on her stomach. She was last seen wearing a black, green and pink pull-over sweatshirt, jeans and red sneakers and was carrying a duffle bag.
Njemila Johnson is described as black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 129 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has the following tattoos: A “P” on her neck, “TJ” on her left index finger and “T Boo” on her lower back. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and was carrying a duffle bag.
(0) comments
