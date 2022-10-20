Prince William County police are asking the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Manassas man.
Police are searching for Justin Allen Tothill, 34, who was last seen near his residence on Old Dominion Hunt Drive in Manassas at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Tothill is described as white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 129 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a small birthmark on left side of his chin, Carr said in a news release.
Tothill was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, the release said.
Tothill is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding Tothill's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or to call their local police department.
