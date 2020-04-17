Prince William County police are asking for the public's help locating Richard Lee Brooks, 36, of the Manassas area.
The investigation revealed Brooks sent concerning messages to a friend over social media during the evening hours of Thursday, April 16, said 1stSgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Brooks is known to stay at hotels in the Manassas area of Prince William County. He may have been in Winchester at the time of the messages and may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla with unknown license plates, Perok said in a news release.
Brooks is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered, the release said.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Brooks is described as a white male, 36, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and an eyebrow piercing. There is no information available about the clothing he was wearing when he went missing, Perok said.
