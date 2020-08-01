The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating David Edward Coleman, 42, who was last seen leaving a residence on Youngs Drive in Haymarket at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Coleman is described as a white man, 42, 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue Under Armour shirt, blue cargo shorts and was barefoot.
Coleman is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.