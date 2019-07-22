Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.