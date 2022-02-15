Police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old Manassas girl

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered 16-year-old Manassas girl.
Joanna Fernanda Vargas was last seen leaving her residence on Lafayette Avenue in the Manassas area of Prince William County on Monday, Feb. 14 at about 6:45 a.m., according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Joanna is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as endangered, Perok said in a news release.
Joanna Fernanda Vargas is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. There is no know clothing description, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Joanna's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
