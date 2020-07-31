The Prince William police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Asjha Elaine Wakefield, 14, of Woodbridge.
Asjha was last seen leaving her residence on Pony Ridge Turn in the Woodbridge at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 30.
Asjha is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Wakefield is described as black female, 14, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red lettering.
