Prince William County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Ada Hernandez-Pineda, 16, of Catharpin.
Ada was last seen leaving her residence on Boxwood Farm Drive in the Catharpin area of Prince William County at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Ada is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Ada Hernandez-Pineda is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she is wearing.
