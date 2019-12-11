A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Woodbridge Tuesday night, and police are still searching for the car and driver involved in the incident, according to Prince William County police.
At 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, officers responded to the area of Caton Hill and Telegraph roads in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a red sedan was traveling east on Caton Hill Road, approaching the intersection with Telegraph Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as John Tumuti Nganga, 30, of no fixed address.
Nganga was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, Carr said.The striking vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Caton Hill Road toward the Prince William County Parkway. It remained unclear Wednesday morning if the pedestrian was struck within the crosswalk at the intersection or if he had the signal to cross, Carr said.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
Terrible news. What a disgusting person to not stop and try to help. I suspect driver probably illegal and drunk. That Woodbridge is a dump. Maybe we need a wall to to keep the other cities in the county safe from it.
