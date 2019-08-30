Police are searching for a third suspect in the slaying of a Warrenton teen who died Monday after being shot in the face outside his home.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Myison Iaeene Ellis, 38, of Waynesboro, Virginia.
Police are seeking his arrest on charges of first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellis is considered armed and dangerous, Hartman said.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working closely with law enforcement agencies in Waynesboro and Augusta counties as well as with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Ellis, Hartman said.
So far, two people, both residents of Prince William County, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Lincoln Williams, Jr., 18, who died Monday, Aug. 26 at Fauquier Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, was charged Thursday, Aug. 29, with conspiracy to commit robbery.
On Wednesday, Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, of Nokesville, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Williams' death.
"It's believed at this point that they conspired to rob the victim," Hartman said Friday morning. "In the commission of that robbery, [Williams] was shot, resulting in his death."
Both Farmer and Robinson are being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Officers responded to Williams’ home at about 10:42 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. They found Williams bleeding heavily from his head. A trail of blood led out to the SUV parked in the driveway, according to affidavits filed in the case.
Responding deputies administered first aid, including CPR, but Williams' condition worsened. He was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where he died soon after arriving, Hartman said.
Preliminary autopsy results indicated Williams died from an apparent gunshot wound, Hartman said.
The autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas. An official cause and manner of death will not be available until the autopsy report is complete, Hartman said.
Deputies investigating the case recovered a shotgun, handgun, ammunition, the victim’s cellphone, a “white substance” and packaging material from Williams' home, according to search warrant affidavits filed in the case.
Deputies obtained warrants to search the home, the SUV and Williams' cell phone, according to affidavits.
Anyone with information regarding Ellis’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 and report his location immediately. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 540-347-3300.
