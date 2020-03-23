Prince William County police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who left the Youth for Tomorrow facility in Bristow early Saturday morning.
Keamanni Marie Cook, 16, of Washington, D.C. was last seen at Youth for Tomorrow at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. She left the Bristow facility with another juvenile resident, according to 1stSgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The other juvenile also remains missing but is not considered endangered at this time, Perok said.
Keamanni is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered, Perok said in a news release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
Keamanni Marie Cook is described as a black female, 16, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 111 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple piercings including her ears and nose. She was last seen a dark-colored sweat suit, the release said.
