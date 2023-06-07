Police are searching for a suspect after a 10-year-old boy was grabbed by a masked man who approached him from a dark-colored vehicle while he was walking to the school bus stop in Woodbridge. The boy was able to escape, according to police.
Police officers reported to the 2800 block of Gloucester Court, located off Powells Creek Boulevard east of U.S. 1, at 8:28 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, to investigate an attempted abduction, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation determined the boy was walking to the bus stop when the masked man "grabbed the him without provocation." The boy was able to break free and run away from the man, Carr said in a news release.
The man then got back into the vechicle, which was being driven by another masked man and fled the area, the release said.
The boy immediately reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. The masked man did not speak to the boy or display any weapons during the encounter, the release said.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department's Special Victims Bureau are actively investigating and are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspects in the area at the time of the assault.
The suspects are described as: a Black male of unknown age who had the number 2 tattooed on his neck. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored ski-style mask and clothing, the release said.
The driver of the vehicle is described as a Black man wearing a ski-style mask, a blue shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
