Prince William police are asking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered Woodbridge teen, Cameron Lorenzo Byrd.
The investigation revealed Byrd, 17, was last seen leaving his residence on Torchlight Drive in Woodbridge at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, according to police.
Byrd is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, police said.
Cameron Lorenzo Byrd, 17, is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Byrd's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
