Two Woodbridge men – an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old – were injured in separate shootings over the weekend, according to police.
In the first incident, officers were called to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center at 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after a man reported being shot while sitting inside his vehicle with a 24-year-old woman and an infant. The man told police the three were driving west on Powell’s Creek Boulevard approaching Richmond Highway when they saw an unknown man in the roadway.
When the victim slowed the vehicle, the man said something to them before brandishing a firearm. The suspect then fired multiple rounds striking the victim and the victim’s vehicle, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The suspect fled on foot as the victim quickly drove out of the area. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported, Carr said in a news release.
While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway. Few details were released about the suspect except that he is a Black male who last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, Carr said.
In the second incident, an 18-year-old man was shot sometime Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 16800 block of Brandy Moore Loop in the Victoria Park apartment complex in Woodbridge. Police were called to an area hospital at 5:30 p.m. that day to investigate after the victim came there for treatment, Carr said in a news release.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not cooperative with investigators seeking to determine what led up to the shooting or who was involved, Carr said.
