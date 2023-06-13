Police are looking for three suspects after two teens – a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman – were shot Monday afternoon in Dale City.
Police responded to the area of Cloverdale and Carlsbad roads in Dale City at about 3:18 p.m. on Monday, June 12 and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered immediate first aid, and the victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The police investigation revealed the victims and two other people were inside a parked car when they were approached by three masked men. One brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the two victims, Carr said in a news release.
When the the driver attempted to pull away, they inadvertently reversed into a nearby home before the vehicle stopped, the release said.
The suspects fled in a separate vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene, car said.
While checking the area, officers located three homes and one vehicle that also sustained damage from gunfire.
At this time, the incident does not appear random, Carr said, and investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males and one Black male, all wearing dark-colored clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.