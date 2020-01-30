Police are still looking for a suspect in the robbery Wednesday of a Sunoco gas station in Woodbridge.
Officers arrived at the gas station, located at 3220 Old Bridge Road, at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, after an employee reported a masked man entered the store, approached the counter and demanded money before fleeing on foot toward Ridge View Court, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers and a police K-9 searched for the suspect, who was not located. No injuries were reported, and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, Carr said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and weighing about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
