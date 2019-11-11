The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Fox Arthur Chambers, who police said is missing and endangered.
Police said Chambers was last seen in the 10400 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County about 11:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
He "made concerning statements before leaving a location in the above area, possibly in a black Dodge Charger with Virginia license plates: 718899," according to a Prince William County police news release.
Chambers lives on Wild Brook Court in Centreville, police said.
"He is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered," police said in the news release.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Fox Arthur CHAMBERS is described as white, 37 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and black shoes.
