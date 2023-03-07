Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 12-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon in Dale City.
Police are looking for Esmeralda Atimbo. She was last seen walking in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Dale City at about 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6.
Esmeralda is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, police said in early Tuesday morning news release.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
Esmeralda is described as a Black female, 12 years of age, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black Crocs and silver hoop earrings.
