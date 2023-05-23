A 30-year-old Winchester man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a Saturday, April 29 crash in Lake Ridge. Police are still looking for the driver of the truck the deceased man was riding in and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.
Officers responded to the intersection of Colby Drive and Old Bridge Road at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in response to the two-vehicle crash.
The investigation revealed the driver of a 2020 Kia Sorento was stopped at a red traffic light on Old Bridge Road when the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150 truck, identified as the suspect, failed to stop and struck the Kia from behind, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The Ford pickup truck continued off of the roadway before striking a light pole. The driver then fled prior to police arriving at the scene, Carr said in a news release.
A 30-year-old male passenger of the Ford truck was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, May 19, crash investigators were notified that the passenger, identified as Eric Mathew Kuhn, 30, of Winchester, had died, the release said.
The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are seeking to confirm the identity of the driver of the Ford pickup truck and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or to submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
